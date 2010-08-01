Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R12-X Motor Mounts / Propshaft Bearing Carrier / Coupler #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location Orange County, Ca. Posts 32 R12-X Motor Mounts / Propshaft Bearing Carrier / Coupler Hi All,



I have a 2005 R12-X with approx 100 hours on it. I just had the fuel tank recall performed. Being the OCD master auto technician that I am, I decided to replace all four motor mounts, the propshaft complete carrier bearing assembly and the rubber coupler. The idea was that these parts could have been hardened with age and/or should just be replaced since the motor had to come out (and will hopefully never be out of the boat again).



Well, in typical Honda fashion everything looks like new and is in great condition. So now I am selling the used parts at a fraction of their price when new. $100 for all four motor mounts and $100 for the carrier bearing assembly!



PLEASE email me as I am not on the forum on a regular basis: Greg@PropertyByGreg.com





Thank you!







