Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650/750 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location California Posts 1 650/750 conversion I'm new here, but need a little help. I'm putting a motor from a 93 750SS into my 90 650SX. I have the complete 750SS so I have every part I may need.



i understand this is a very common swap, but the plug leads from the 750 Ebox are too short to reach the plugs. They plug wires look like they're epoxied into the coil.



is there a better way to mount the box? I put it on the side of the hull near where the old one was. Is there a way to put longer plug wires on the coil?



Everything else looks to be pretty straightforward and coming along well. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 377 Re: 650/750 conversion There are several posts on the forum about how to dig the original wires out and replace them. Sometimes a Google search with site: PWCToday.com added gets you better search results.



750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310



#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 153 Re: 650/750 conversion http://www.jetskisolutions.com/c10_s...t_service.html



http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p149_...t_service.html



They can do it for you if you do not want to attempt it.



They sell different lengths and styles to do it yourself.



