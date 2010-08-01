|
650/750 conversion
I'm new here, but need a little help. I'm putting a motor from a 93 750SS into my 90 650SX. I have the complete 750SS so I have every part I may need.
i understand this is a very common swap, but the plug leads from the 750 Ebox are too short to reach the plugs. They plug wires look like they're epoxied into the coil.
is there a better way to mount the box? I put it on the side of the hull near where the old one was. Is there a way to put longer plug wires on the coil?
Everything else looks to be pretty straightforward and coming along well.
PWCToday Guru
Re: 650/750 conversion
There are several posts on the forum about how to dig the original wires out and replace them. Sometimes a Google search with site: PWCToday.com added gets you better search results.
