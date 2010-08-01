pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:23 PM #1
    socal18
    socal18 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    1

    650/750 conversion

    I'm new here, but need a little help. I'm putting a motor from a 93 750SS into my 90 650SX. I have the complete 750SS so I have every part I may need.

    i understand this is a very common swap, but the plug leads from the 750 Ebox are too short to reach the plugs. They plug wires look like they're epoxied into the coil.

    is there a better way to mount the box? I put it on the side of the hull near where the old one was. Is there a way to put longer plug wires on the coil?

    Everything else looks to be pretty straightforward and coming along well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #2
    Bob Gruen
    Bob Gruen is offline
    PWCToday Guru Bob Gruen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Atlanta, Ga
    Posts
    377

    Re: 650/750 conversion

    There are several posts on the forum about how to dig the original wires out and replace them. Sometimes a Google search with site: PWCToday.com added gets you better search results.
    750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139
    Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310

    Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:47 PM #3
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    153

    Re: 650/750 conversion

    http://www.jetskisolutions.com/c10_s...t_service.html

    http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p149_...t_service.html

    They can do it for you if you do not want to attempt it.

    They sell different lengths and styles to do it yourself.

    https://www.amazon.com/NGK-8515-Sing.../dp/B0018JXM48
    Last edited by x2crew; Yesterday at 10:50 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 