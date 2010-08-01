pxctoday

Thread: TDR waterbox

  Yesterday, 10:07 PM
    mgoheen
    TDR waterbox

    I have a TDR waterbox and factory b pipe chamber that I pulled off a 1990 Yamaha wr3.

    pm with offers (buyer to pay actually shipping cost)
  Yesterday, 10:10 PM
    mgoheen
    Re: TDR waterbox

    IMG_4450.JPG
  Yesterday, 10:12 PM
    mgoheen
    Re: TDR waterbox

    Having issues uploading additional pics from my phone.....
  Yesterday, 11:53 PM
    ericmorrill
    Re: TDR waterbox

    Sent pm
