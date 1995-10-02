Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Was it worth it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Age 17 Posts 3 Was it worth it? So, a week ago I bought a 1996 Kawasaki 1100 Zxi with a trailer for $200. I hope it was a steal.



The trailer has a flat tire and the ski hadn't been turned on since like 2012.

A compression test revealed, from rear to front cylinder: 35psi,110psi,90psi.



I already took out the engine and disassembled the whole top portion, showing that the first cylinder was missing a piece on the exhaust side and dug some grooves into the sleeve.



Today I took the head to get rectified and the midsection to get measured and bored to remove the grooves. $20/cyl boring, and probably $20 for the head too. $80 total



Once I get the new midsection bore size, I will buy the corresponding WSM Platinum 3-cylinder kit. $279

I also need to buy the bottom exhaust pipe that goes from the elbow. $75

Since the gas on there was EXTREMELY OLD, I'm going to buy the rebuild kits for the carbs. $60 total

Crankshaft seal kit (not broken but if I'm rebuilding the engine I might as well) $12

And the starter, the current one works perfectly but is very rusted and almost has a hole in it. $15

In total I'm going to end up spending about $540 to rebuild it, plus the $200 = $740



Is it worth it? I know the average 1100 zxi is worth in the mid $1000 range, but since I'm rebuilding the engine completely, would my efforts be paid off? How much would the ski be worth after the rebuild? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,360 Re: Was it worth it? $20/hole for boring? Wow, the usual rate is $60 per hole. I'm sure that you got a good deal. The trailer alone in decent condition is $150-200. The ski should be worth somewhere in the mid $1000 range once it's running. You would be hard pressed to sell it for more than that even if it is in excellent condition. The demand for old 2 stroke sit-downs is low. Hopefully the crankshaft won't need replacement -- those are often the single most expensive part to replace.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Yeah I was surprised about the price too. I guess it won't be worth much more but at least I'll have a ski that will last me a really long time. We already checked the crankshaft bearings for play and they seem good.

Any chance on sharing the place that does boring for 20/hole? It's 60 here and 2 months is a good turnaround time





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

