2004 GTI 717 flywheel failure

Anyone seen this happen before?

















I thought the motor snapped a rod before taking it apart just based on the sound it made spinning over. What might cause this? Looks like it gouged the case a little bit. I am assuming this is from the flywheel separation.

Trying to see if anyone else has had this problem and find out the possible causes before I throw a new flywheel in it and have it happen again.





