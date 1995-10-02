Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750sx with a 550 engine? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location United States Posts 2 750sx with a 550 engine? So I was thinking about buying a kawasaki 750sx but putting a 550 engine instead. Before everyone thinks I'm crazy, here's why.



1. The ski would be lighter.

2. More feul efficient. (Don't care about top speed)

3. Already has a rear exhaust. (Don't want to modify a js550)



Would this be a bad idea and why? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location Oregon Posts 1,254 Re: 750sx with a 550 engine? Power to weight ratio would suck. You would have to change the impeller to coincide with engine. Fuel efficiency would not be very good due to bad power to weight

Think small cu inch engine in full size truck with 37 tall tires.







Is the weight difference that much between a js550 and a 750sx if both engines are removed?

I do this for a living. You would be better off with a 650 in it at the least



Originally Posted by heresctt4 Originally Posted by Is the weight difference that much between a js550 and a 750sx if both engines are removed?

Get a 750 engine. You can probably find one for around $300. You're going to spend at least that much converting it (where the heck are you going to find a conversion plate to put a 550 engine into a 750 hull?).



Get a 750 engine. You can probably find one for around $300. You're going to spend at least that much converting it (where the heck are you going to find a conversion plate to put a 550 engine into a 750 hull?).



