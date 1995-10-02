|
750sx with a 550 engine?
So I was thinking about buying a kawasaki 750sx but putting a 550 engine instead. Before everyone thinks I'm crazy, here's why.
1. The ski would be lighter.
2. More feul efficient. (Don't care about top speed)
3. Already has a rear exhaust. (Don't want to modify a js550)
Would this be a bad idea and why?
Top Dog
Re: 750sx with a 550 engine?
Power to weight ratio would suck. You would have to change the impeller to coincide with engine. Fuel efficiency would not be very good due to bad power to weight
Think small cu inch engine in full size truck with 37 tall tires.
Re: 750sx with a 550 engine?
Is the weight difference that much between a js550 and a 750sx if both engines are removed?
Top Dog
750sx with a 550 engine?
The hull and pole are heavier. It would be a turd. Plus a piston port 550 isn't as powerful as a reed motor
I do this for a living. You would be better off with a 650 in it at the least
Last edited by MJSelf; Today at 07:02 PM.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750sx with a 550 engine?
I don't know the exact engine weights (they aren't that much different) but the JS550 weighs 251 pounds and the 750SX weighs 317 pounds. The beam on the 750SX is 3" wider.
Originally Posted by heresctt4
Is the weight difference that much between a js550 and a 750sx if both engines are removed?
Get a 750 engine. You can probably find one for around $300. You're going to spend at least that much converting it (where the heck are you going to find a conversion plate to put a 550 engine into a 750 hull?).
