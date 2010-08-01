Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete Spec 2 Pipe (rev limiter, water control, billet filter, stainless mount etc) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location Pittsburgh, PA Age 35 Posts 37 Complete Spec 2 Pipe (rev limiter, water control, billet filter, stainless mount etc) Here is your chance to get many hard to find pieces in one purchase. This stock of parts took me a while to source years ago and most pieces are probably much more difficult to find now.



Most pieces in this setup were bought here on PWCToday from the Wayniac for a 99 SPX I wanted to build. I never got around to it and put everything in storage. It needs a new home with someone who will appreciate what it will do for their 800 Seadoo motor. Wish I had the time to do it myself.



Included in the setup



1) Factory Pipe Spec 2 with blue coupler and large stainless clamps

2) Billet FPP strainer/filter

3) Stainless FPP pipe mount

4) Microtouch Rev limiter (I paid $200 for this alone)

5) Microtouch Water Controller (many more options than the one that came with the original setup from FPP)

6) Tiny Tach with low time usage

7) Water Injection Solenoid (needs the little plunger that goes inside to control the water flow)

8) Main manifold gasket and extra pipe connection gasket

9) Miscellaneous bolts and fittings to put it all together (some extra pieces may be needed)





$550 plus shipping

Shipping will vary based on where you are located. No inflated shipping charges, just whatever it costs to get it to you.



Thanks guys

Nathan

724-681-7103 (serious buyers only please)



