Joint-Ball, hull hooks, cable nut and rubber bypass
For sale
I have a bunch of these and visual condition may very.
-joint-balls (I have more quick connects then pivots)
-Cable nut/washer/c retainers (I don't have enough washers and c retainers for all)
-oem rubber grommet water bypass or pissers
The hull hooks pictured is all I have.
PM if intrested and we can figure something out.
I also have a bunch of small items like these from SS XI type hills.
