Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Joint-Ball, hull hooks, cable nut and rubber bypass #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 313 Joint-Ball, hull hooks, cable nut and rubber bypass For sale

IMG_1743.JPGIMG_1746.JPGIMG_1745.JPG

I have a bunch of these and visual condition may very.

-joint-balls (I have more quick connects then pivots)

-Cable nut/washer/c retainers (I don't have enough washers and c retainers for all)

-oem rubber grommet water bypass or pissers



The hull hooks pictured is all I have.





PM if intrested and we can figure something out.



I also have a bunch of small items like these from SS XI type hills. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules