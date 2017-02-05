pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:28 PM #1
    The Wayniac
    The Wayniac is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home The Wayniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,338

    Pipes: 750 Factory Pipes, 650 Westcoast Pipe, SX & X2 Waterboxes, 440/550 Stingers

    Selling some FPP and other exhaust parts we have at the shop. Mostly used on stand up and X2 applications, the Westcoast was on our shop's Region 8 race X2.

    Everything is nice, really clean, some parts for some pipes are new, couplers are all great or new. Don't have a pic of the mod pipe yet but I'll get one and add it.

    Prices do not including shipping, pipes are heavy/bulky so it depends on destination. Price OBO as always.

    SX/SXI Factory Dry Pipe, complete like new. Includes new oring kit
    $650

    750 Factory Limited Pipe, new chamber pained black, new FPP headpipe, perfect used FPP manifold, new couplers
    $675

    750 Factory Mod pipe, the short chamber type, new Nynja headpipe, used FPP manifold, used FPP exit tube and stinger, new couplers
    $550

    650 Westcoast Pipe, complete
    $300

    R&D 750 SX/SXi waterbox
    $125

    MMF X2 waterbox, loose baffle, one broken screw, works fine $150

    Westcoast X2 waterbox
    $125 ea

    Coffman 440/550 inline silencers 1-3/4" connections
    $75 each

    20170205_132310.jpg20170205_132530.jpg20170205_143511.jpg20170205_143606.jpg20170205_142932.jpg20170205_143229.jpg
    Re: Pipes: 750 Factory Pipes, 650 Westcoast Pipe, SX & X2 Waterboxes, 440/550 Stinger

    Limited Pipe20170205_131145.jpg
  3. Today, 03:43 PM #3
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,048

    Re: Pipes: 750 Factory Pipes, 650 Westcoast Pipe, SX & X2 Waterboxes, 440/550 Stinger

    Mod pipe?
    Re: Pipes: 750 Factory Pipes, 650 Westcoast Pipe, SX & X2 Waterboxes, 440/550 Stinger

    Sent pm thanks
