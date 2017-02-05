|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Pipes: 750 Factory Pipes, 650 Westcoast Pipe, SX & X2 Waterboxes, 440/550 Stingers
Selling some FPP and other exhaust parts we have at the shop. Mostly used on stand up and X2 applications, the Westcoast was on our shop's Region 8 race X2.
Everything is nice, really clean, some parts for some pipes are new, couplers are all great or new. Don't have a pic of the mod pipe yet but I'll get one and add it.
Prices do not including shipping, pipes are heavy/bulky so it depends on destination. Price OBO as always.
SX/SXI Factory Dry Pipe, complete like new. Includes new oring kit
$650
750 Factory Limited Pipe, new chamber pained black, new FPP headpipe, perfect used FPP manifold, new couplers
$675
750 Factory Mod pipe, the short chamber type, new Nynja headpipe, used FPP manifold, used FPP exit tube and stinger, new couplers
$550
650 Westcoast Pipe, complete
$300
R&D 750 SX/SXi waterbox
$125
MMF X2 waterbox, loose baffle, one broken screw, works fine $150
Westcoast X2 waterbox
$125 ea
Coffman 440/550 inline silencers 1-3/4" connections
$75 each
20170205_132310.jpg20170205_132530.jpg20170205_143511.jpg20170205_143606.jpg20170205_142932.jpg20170205_143229.jpg
