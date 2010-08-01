Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jet pump ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 101 Jet pump ? OK, as many of you may know I recently picked up a 95 speedster with twin 650s in it. I pulled the pumps off put new Wear rings in them bearings, completely rebuilt the pumps. we put it back together, on one you could spend it by hand the other you have to put a tool in to spin it. is that normal or should it spin freely? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,715 Re: Jet pump ? It's either the wear ring causing the issue by interfering with the impeller(not an issue, it will clearance itself once ran) or more likely the thrust bearing came off of the flange it rides in and is causing the issue. Time to take it apart again. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





