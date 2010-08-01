pxctoday

Thread: Jet pump ?

  Today, 12:11 PM #1
    Gary pope
    PWCToday Regular
    Jet pump ?

    OK, as many of you may know I recently picked up a 95 speedster with twin 650s in it. I pulled the pumps off put new Wear rings in them bearings, completely rebuilt the pumps. we put it back together, on one you could spend it by hand the other you have to put a tool in to spin it. is that normal or should it spin freely?
  Today, 12:55 PM #2
    kcr357
    Re: Jet pump ?

    It's either the wear ring causing the issue by interfering with the impeller(not an issue, it will clearance itself once ran) or more likely the thrust bearing came off of the flange it rides in and is causing the issue. Time to take it apart again.
