Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: External fuel pump question... #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 724 Blog Entries 1 External fuel pump question... The external 3 outlet oem fuel pump wasn't in this ski when it was given to me, and seems to have been replaced with a Mikuni high flow pump with 2 outlets.

Can I run this pump to feed the 3 carbs? And if so, how did I route the lines...?

Thanks for any info. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

