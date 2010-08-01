pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    gravinus
    gravinus is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    1

    Kawasaki Sport Cruiser impeller issue? Any feedback would be really appreciated! THX!

    Good Morning Everyone!

    Newbie here, I picked up a pair of really clean 91/92 Kawasaki SC 650's last summer and they both ran great and are fun as hell. Then one of them started acting like the drive coupler was slipping. From a dead stop, it really wouldn't even move and you could feel vibration. Once in a while, it would seem to grab and once it was moving along, it wouldn't have any issues. I've been reading a bit about pump cavitation and it sounds like that issue may exhibit similar issues? There is a chip in the factory prop and you can see where the impeller has struck the wear ring at some point. I guess my question is, does this impeller look worn enough to cause the symptoms I mentioned above or do I likely have a driveline issue?

    Any help or ideas would be GREATLY appreciated!!!
    THANKS!
    Ben


    Kawasaki SC Impeller.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:20 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,513

    Re: Kawasaki Sport Cruiser impeller issue? Any feedback would be really appreciated!

    Yes you have an issue with that impeller it needs repair or replacement. Those oem impellers are junk anyway. It is also highly possible that the sealant around the pump shoe and intake needs to be redone. Any bad places in the sealant even small ones can cause cavitation.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. gravinus

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 