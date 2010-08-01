Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Sport Cruiser impeller issue? Any feedback would be really appreciated! THX! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 1 Kawasaki Sport Cruiser impeller issue? Any feedback would be really appreciated! THX! Good Morning Everyone!



Newbie here, I picked up a pair of really clean 91/92 Kawasaki SC 650's last summer and they both ran great and are fun as hell. Then one of them started acting like the drive coupler was slipping. From a dead stop, it really wouldn't even move and you could feel vibration. Once in a while, it would seem to grab and once it was moving along, it wouldn't have any issues. I've been reading a bit about pump cavitation and it sounds like that issue may exhibit similar issues? There is a chip in the factory prop and you can see where the impeller has struck the wear ring at some point. I guess my question is, does this impeller look worn enough to cause the symptoms I mentioned above or do I likely have a driveline issue?



Any help or ideas would be GREATLY appreciated!!!

THANKS!

Ben





Yes you have an issue with that impeller it needs repair or replacement. Those oem impellers are junk anyway. It is also highly possible that the sealant around the pump shoe and intake needs to be redone. Any bad places in the sealant even small ones can cause cavitation.

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

