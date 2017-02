Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dart ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 99 Dart ? If I just got done reupholstering my interior on my 85 speedster. Turned out amazing I think. Does anyone know where I can get some of them double darts to attach the back rest to the bow? They want $10 just for one.... talk about highway robbery.

