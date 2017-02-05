pxctoday

    The Wayniac
    Blaster Pipes & Waterboxes - Coffman, ProTec, Riva, Westcoast

    Selling some 701 pipes I've got around my shop. All hold pressure, some need cleanup/paint, see pics.

    Prices do not include shipping, pipes are heavy so depends on destination.


    Coffman Rocket $275

    RIVA red $400

    ProTec $300

    RIVA waterbox $175

    Westcoast Waterbox $135


    Coffman pipes got some salt use, blast and paint she be perfect. Riva is in awesome shape. ProTec blasted ready for paint.
    The ProTec is actually for a Raider, but is perfect for rear waterbox Blaster.
    Waterboxes nice and clean, both sound great and won't blow open like a stock plastic one.
