Blaster Pipes & Waterboxes - Coffman, ProTec, Riva, Westcoast

Selling some 701 pipes I've got around my shop. All hold pressure, some need cleanup/paint, see pics.



Prices do not include shipping, pipes are heavy so depends on destination.





Coffman Rocket $275



RIVA red $400



ProTec $300



RIVA waterbox $175



Westcoast Waterbox $135





Coffman pipes got some salt use, blast and paint she be perfect. Riva is in awesome shape. ProTec blasted ready for paint.

The ProTec is actually for a Raider, but is perfect for rear waterbox Blaster.

Waterboxes nice and clean, both sound great and won't blow open like a stock plastic one. Attached Images 20170205_131752.jpg (3.96 MB, 3 views)

20170205_131752.jpg (3.96 MB, 3 views) 20170205_132050.jpg (4.76 MB, 3 views)

20170205_132050.jpg (4.76 MB, 3 views) 20170205_131418.jpg (4.24 MB, 4 views)

