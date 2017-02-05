Selling some 701 pipes I've got around my shop. All hold pressure, some need cleanup/paint, see pics.
Prices do not include shipping, pipes are heavy so depends on destination.
Coffman Rocket $275
RIVA red $400
ProTec $300
RIVA waterbox $175
Westcoast Waterbox $135
Coffman pipes got some salt use, blast and paint she be perfect. Riva is in awesome shape. ProTec blasted ready for paint.
The ProTec is actually for a Raider, but is perfect for rear waterbox Blaster.
Waterboxes nice and clean, both sound great and won't blow open like a stock plastic one.