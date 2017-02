Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 05 stx900 jet pump wanted #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location De Pere,wi Age 31 Posts 8 05 stx900 jet pump wanted Looking for a Good jet pump for a 05 kawasaki stx900. Let me know what you have or if you know of one. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location Brooklyn MI Age 41 Posts 345 Re: 05 stx900 jet pump wanted I have pumps out of zxi hulls pretty sure there same but not 100% sure. Text if they are 5179371517 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

