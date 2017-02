Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cable under throttle cable in 94 XP?????? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 36 Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Cable under throttle cable in 94 XP?????? Anyone know what the little cable under the main throttle cable is/does. I'm new to Sea Doo and have it hooked up but it has a lot of play in it. Rebuilt the carbs and it fires right up, but the idle runs away and the cable which appears good won't pull the throttle back to idle. Any ideas? Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,142 Re: Cable under throttle cable in 94 XP?????? 94 XP is a 650 engine. I am betting the little cable you are reffering to would be for the oil injection. Cable goes from carb linkage down to oil pump. Make sure you have it hooked up, and indexed properly. If it is loos, I bet the arm on the oil pump is flipped in the wrong direction.



I am also betting your throttle cable is hanging up / not adjusted properly, and giving you a high idle.



High / uncontrollable idle can also come from and air leak / lean condition so don't rule that out.

