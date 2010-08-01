Thread: 1990 x2. $1,400

|
1990 x2. $1,400
1990 Kawasaki X2 with 650 motor. runs great
Coffman pipe, Maxi flow intake grate, Jet dynamics ride plate, West coast spark arrester
Custom seat, Custom paint, Lanyard engine kill, New traction mats, Rear sponsons, Front sponsons
775/901-2952
