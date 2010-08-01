pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 1990 x2. $1,400

  1. Today, 01:09 AM #1
    old man
    old man is offline
    PWCToday Regular old man's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Nevada
    Posts
    131

    1990 x2. $1,400




    1990 Kawasaki X2 with 650 motor. runs great

    Coffman pipe, Maxi flow intake grate, Jet dynamics ride plate, West coast spark arrester
    Custom seat, Custom paint, Lanyard engine kill, New traction mats, Rear sponsons, Front sponsons
    775/901-2952
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by old man; Today at 01:10 AM. Reason: Phone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:18 AM #2
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    2,976

    Re: 1990 x2. $1,400

    What part of Nevada?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 