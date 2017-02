Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05-08 fx cruiser ho Transducer mounting location. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Palm coast Age 31 Posts 6 05-08 fx cruiser ho Transducer mounting location. Just bought a lowrance hook 5 dsi and im looking at a way to install the transducer. I'm already at terms that if I want a clean mount I'm going to have drill a hole for the wiring in the stern. But I don't won't to have to do it for the transducer mount. 07 hulls have no flat back area and the only flat spot is on the boarding later blocks that stick out of the back of the ski and inch or 2. It's looking like that will probably have to be the spot. But has anyone else ran one different? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules