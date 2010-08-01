Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: rear exhaust conversion #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,132 rear exhaust conversion I was wondering is this sufficient enough for rear exhaust? if its good enough, where can I get something like that locally?



1.5in ID/1.625in OD aluminum tube



http://store.buymetal.com/aluminum/r...625-0.125.html Last edited by stixx925; Today at 04:58 PM . 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

Looking for a Complete 550sx pump #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,059 Re: rear exhaust conversion You will want at least 1 3/4 ID, most go with 2". When I did mine a couple months ago I went with 2 1/4" OD thin wall aluminum. Could not find anything local so I ordered it from onlinemetals.com. I also upgraded the waterlines to 1/2" while I was at it.



2.25" OD X 0.049" 6061-T6 Bare Drawn Aluminum Tube

0.5" OD X 0.028" 6061-T6 Bare Drawn Aluminum Tube -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,132 Re: rear exhaust conversion the waterbox has an output tube with a 1.5id thats where i got the numbers from... Hull is gonna be tapped for dual cooling and dual pissers. so i think my waterlines will be fine 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

