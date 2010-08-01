pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:53 PM #1
    stixx925
    stixx925 is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    San fran bay area, ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,132

    rear exhaust conversion

    I was wondering is this sufficient enough for rear exhaust? if its good enough, where can I get something like that locally?

    1.5in ID/1.625in OD aluminum tube

    http://store.buymetal.com/aluminum/r...625-0.125.html
    Last edited by stixx925; Today at 04:58 PM.
    90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."
    WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"
    97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.
    Looking for a Complete 550sx pump
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:04 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Reno / Tahoe
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,059

    Re: rear exhaust conversion

    You will want at least 1 3/4 ID, most go with 2". When I did mine a couple months ago I went with 2 1/4" OD thin wall aluminum. Could not find anything local so I ordered it from onlinemetals.com. I also upgraded the waterlines to 1/2" while I was at it.

    2.25" OD X 0.049" 6061-T6 Bare Drawn Aluminum Tube
    0.5" OD X 0.028" 6061-T6 Bare Drawn Aluminum Tube
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 onversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:14 PM #3
    stixx925
    stixx925 is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    San fran bay area, ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,132

    Re: rear exhaust conversion

    the waterbox has an output tube with a 1.5id thats where i got the numbers from... Hull is gonna be tapped for dual cooling and dual pissers. so i think my waterlines will be fine
    90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."
    WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"
    97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.
    Looking for a Complete 550sx pump
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. stixx925

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 