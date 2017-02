Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine Paint #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 117 Engine Paint With so much removed from my engine, I decided to paint engine block while inside

the hull.

Used high temp,engine enamel,spray cans , had some corrosion on engine mounts

and at rear of engine where the PTO plastic cover goes.

Thinking of leaving the cover off and securing everything around driveshaft with

clamps and tyraps.



OZ Attached Images image.jpg (93.3 KB, 4 views)

image.jpg (93.3 KB, 4 views) image.jpg (97.9 KB, 3 views)

image.jpg (97.9 KB, 3 views) image.jpg (94.4 KB, 3 views)

image.jpg (94.4 KB, 3 views) image.jpg (96.2 KB, 3 views)

Beat up landrover D1 to tow it

UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company

Honda XR 200 80s vintage

Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8

