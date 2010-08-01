|
Rounds 1 & 2 Jettribe Best of the West Lake Havasu Open/Gary Hart Memorial Entry List
Novice Ski Stock Joey Morneault, Las Vegas, NV Yam High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Jet Pilot, Hydro-Turf, Jet Lift, Competitive Crankshafts, Epic Ind., DASA Racing
Am Ski Lites Joey Morneault, Las Vegas, NV Yam High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Jet Pilot, Hydro-Turf, Jet Lift, Competitive Crankshafts, Epic Ind., DASA Racing
Sport Spec Kelly Stone Lake Havasu, AZ #222 Sea Seam Dreams, Tek Wrap, Maximum Depth Construction
Vintage 550 Michael Lima, Canyon Country, CA #17 Kaw Jetworld Power Sports
Am Freestyle Joey Morneault, Las Vegas, NV High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Jet Pilot, Hydro-Turf, Jet Lift, Competitive Crankshafts, Epic Ind., DASA Racing
