Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 yamaha 1200xlt rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location pensacola Posts 1 2003 yamaha 1200xlt rebuild hello everyone, so i bought a 2003 yamaha 1200xlt recently from a friend. I have learned so much over the past week or two from reading the forum and everyone is very helpful. So here is my story on the ski and what i have going. I bought the ski from a family friend for $500. its a 1 owner ski with very low hours. The ski was used a few times a year at the lake house and always kept covered when not in use so everything was in good shape. once summer when riding the ski locked up. typically problem from this model ski the oil line on #3 cylinder came off and it burned the cylinder up. he took the ski apart and took the cylinder and got it bored out and new rings and piston. well thats about where the story stops. a new bored cylinder was brought home and put on the shelf and the ski was never put back together. well i bought it thinking the ski was just going to need to be put back together, simple fix. it has a brand new trailer and was all in good shape so $500 was a fair price to me running or not. I brought the ski home and begin tearing it apart, the muffler and all was already taken apart and all the bolts were put into a jar and not labeled. after taking the head off i found that since the jug had not been put back on and somehow (rain, condensation, etc) the crank case was filled with water . so now the build just got a little more interesting, but still no big deal because I'm up for the challenge and wanted to learn how to rebuild a jet ski as i have never done it before. Im a college student (junior) in mechanical engineering so i figured i could figure it out as i am pretty mechanically inclined (so i like to think).



so where i am now. i have the jet ski stripped. motor out carbs off pretty much everything broken down. I am going to take the engine to a local machine shop and have it redone since the crank is pretty much toast. 1 year warranty and local so i feel like i will have a good product once I'm finished. I plan on keeping the ski pretty much stock besides the necessary upgrades. I plan on doing the d plate in the exhaust, rebuild the carbs and not messing with the jetting, and install the wave eater clips.



ill try and at pics as much as i can, as i know when i follow threads i always want to see pics and what is going on.



My first questions to you yamaha pros is when i got the jet ski, all the exhaust was taken apart and the head was taken apart and put into a jar. i have found some diagrams online and have already printed off the service manual but i am having trouble locating which bolts go to the head. I am taking the engine to the machine shop this weekend and have everything ready except the head, i don't know what bolts go where. I know there are a bunch of bolts in the head but i think some are different sizes and would like to have them screwed in hand tight when i take it to him. so if anyone can chime in and tell me what size goes where that would be awesome.



as far as pics i will try and get some better ones and do a little better job as far as keeping everyone updated, most of the pics i have now are more for me to remember how to get everything back together, but ill will post the ones i have now. also if anyone has a lead on some used parts I'm in need of the plate that goes in between the carbs and the block. found out the hard way that there was some bolts behind the gasket and broke the plate so I'm in the hunt for a new one.





(and yes i have the parts diagram and knew better than to pry, that if it isn't coming off easy then something is not right and i kicked myself for making such a stupid mistake but, i figured this was a learning experience so i didnt get to mad at myself)







feel free to chime in on any suggestions and hope everyone enjoys.















