  Today, 11:16 AM
    MrRogue
    MrRogue is online now
    I dream skis MrRogue's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    Austin,TX
    Posts
    713

    NEW ROUND Front Cover for SXR 1100 Kawasaki

    Here are a few pictures of some new parts made for the Kawasaki 1100 triples.

    Contact if interested in these parts.
    Front Cover - (Round)
    Timing Sight Cap
    Wiring Harness Retainer

    CLEAR/RAW or Black Anodized

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16797383_1366713713349202_4450858176868161034_o.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 104.2 KB  ID: 518559Click image for larger version.  Name: 16265426_1345278578826049_2809278891778455400_n.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 96.7 KB  ID: 518557Click image for larger version.  Name: 16265691_1345278612159379_7734339794336371574_n.jpg  Views: 15  Size: 91.9 KB  ID: 518558Click image for larger version.  Name: 15826608_1324153390938568_4128817141170669112_n.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 79.8 KB  ID: 518553Click image for larger version.  Name: 15822806_1324153217605252_3123095083984641868_n.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 56.4 KB  ID: 518552Click image for larger version.  Name: 15941160_1329903480363559_4087751545722420167_n.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 51.9 KB  ID: 518554Click image for larger version.  Name: 15965209_1329903490363558_6900921138434844401_n.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 62.8 KB  ID: 518555Click image for larger version.  Name: 16195951_1345278588826048_6567931267002711669_n.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 96.3 KB  ID: 518556
    RogueRacing

    MrRogue1@yahoo.com
  Today, 11:45 AM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    414

    Re: NEW ROUND Front Cover for SXR 1100 Kawasaki

    How does the front cover attach?
  Today, 03:05 PM
    MrRogue
    MrRogue is online now
    I dream skis MrRogue's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    Austin,TX
    Posts
    713

    Re: NEW ROUND Front Cover for SXR 1100 Kawasaki

    Attaches inside the front cover.
    Comes with 0-Ring and hardware to secure, and 5 button-head allen screws to fill the orifginal 5 oem holes.
    RogueRacing

    MrRogue1@yahoo.com
