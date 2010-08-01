Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New buyer .. Need Advise please 2017 STX 15F #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Toronto Posts 1 New buyer .. Need Advise please 2017 STX 15F Hello everyone,



Its my first time to purchase Jet ski

Im looking to buy Two Jet Ski (Brand New)



STX 15F 2017.



Need advise please.



1. Should I buy two different models/manufactures for example Yamaha and Kawasaki, or just stick with two same model ?

2. Im planning to buy May/2017, when 2018 models would be available for purchase?

3. Regarding to pricing (I'm in Canada) is the Jet Ski prices negotiable same as you buy a car, what is the discount percentage that I should ask for ?

4. Can I use one jet ski on a double trailer, driving it for about 15 minutes ?

5. How many hours the jet ski operates on a full tank ?(the average)



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules