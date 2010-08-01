Hello everyone,

Its my first time to purchase Jet ski
Im looking to buy Two Jet Ski (Brand New)

STX 15F 2017.

Need advise please.

1. Should I buy two different models/manufactures for example Yamaha and Kawasaki, or just stick with two same model ?
2. Im planning to buy May/2017, when 2018 models would be available for purchase?
3. Regarding to pricing (I'm in Canada) is the Jet Ski prices negotiable same as you buy a car, what is the discount percentage that I should ask for ?
4. Can I use one jet ski on a double trailer, driving it for about 15 minutes ?
5. How many hours the jet ski operates on a full tank ?(the average)

Thanks