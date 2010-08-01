Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,312 Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. Since Patric Miller of Adventure Watercraft in Orlando Fla has been banned from screen name "Jimmy Hoffa" he cant stay away from here because he is a HUGE toolbag/douchebag.



Here is a list of his new screen names so you know who you are dealing with.



Huckelberry



Jetavator



Jonnysmoderator----banned



Jetavator



Jonnysmoderator----banned



Jimmy Hoffa....banned



Re: Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. More goodness from Patric Millers feedback @ X-h2o

Dont do business with him. He may lure you in with cheap prices, but thats the end of the good deals.



First off he has no idea what hes doing, and secondly, hes not willing to fix his own damn errors.





He screwed me over 3 times in one day. Nothing very bad but just enough to piss me off.



First he recommended I use 110's instead of the 75's I was planning on running, however figuring he was the guy who ported my motor I assumed hed know what to run. I ended up buying 90's as a comprimise. Totally off, the ski would barely even run. That was 2 hours out of the daytona ride, put in the 75s that I got from Kevin from LegDrag (big props to kevin) and back to goodness.



Second I drove out of my way to buy what he said was a "few sheets of blank turf" so I could do my ski with the new footholds. He showed up with a precuts of kawi 550 turf and blaster turf.



Third, he sold me a "Great condition 7-14 skat swirl for a superjet".

Turned out the first 3 threads were buggered and it took me about another hour out at the daytona ride to tap them out straight again. Oh, then I put it on and found out its for a blaster 2 155mm pump. He now refuses to give me back my money. Instead he offers to tune my carbs and water injection as a favor. Yea, just what I want. More opportunity to deal with him.



Yeah this guy is not a good person to deal with.



Re: Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. More from here @ PWCtoday



Jimmy Hoffa agreed to sell me this Blowsion Girdle Bolt Kit (http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=461863) for $90 including shipping via USPS small box flat rate. 5 days after Paypaling the funds, he contacts me and says he needs another $17 to ship it. I told him its only $6.80 to ship via USPS small flat rate box, which is what was agreed upon. After going back and forth he finally ships the item as previously agreed. I receive the item and there are no washers with it and one of bolts has been replaced with a used carbon steel one that is not even the correct thread. Additionally, one of the lower bolts is galled internally and the longer bolts will not thread cleanly into it. I was able to clean up the lower bolt and make it functional. Keep in mind this was advertised as new. I sent numerous texts and he finally replies after I threaten to leave negative feedback. His response was " You got it for half price, No further contact permitted, bye." New from Blowsion this is a $100 item, which is who I should have purchased it from. Now I have to special order a replacement bolt just to make this "new" kit functional. Lesson learned. I see he has a lot of items posted for sale on this forum. Buyer beware, he does not represent his items fairly, and definitely isn't concerned with making anything right. BTW, his profile says he is 60yrs old, judging from his actions and speak, I'd say he is some young punk kid.



-Todd



Re: Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. My own story of getting screwed from Patric Miller Adventure Watercraft.



I needed a mod pipe for a Blaster I was building & Factory Pipe had them on back order & It was all I needed to finish it.



I put up a WTB ad & Mike Miller (Patric's son) answered & said he had one. When I recieved it,it was a mod chamber with a Jetsport headpipe that had no water adjustment screws.



When I called & asked why I got this instead of a Factory pipe one he proceeded to explain to me how this one was so much better & I should be glad to have it.



No refund & would not take my calls.



He is one of those people that will screw you in a heartbeat. Fing toolbag/douchebag/dirtbag in my book.



Re: Making a list of Patric Millers screen names. Recently he bought a MPEM from my buddy & when it didnt fix his problem he wanted his $ back.



Shows me not only his he a toolbag/douchebag/dirtbag he doesnt know how to properly diagnois a problem with a jetski.



