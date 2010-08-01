Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rounds 1 & 2 Jettribe Best of the West Lake Havasu Open/Gary Hart Memorial April 8&9 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 665 Rounds 1 & 2 Jettribe Best of the West Lake Havasu Open/Gary Hart Memorial April 8&9 It's almost that time!!! Are you ready Closed Course Racers?

The countdown to the 2017 Jettribe "Best of the West" Series has begun!!!



RPM RACING ENTERPRISES is proud to announce

The Jettribe "Best of the West" Series, Rounds 1 & 2

The 4th Annual Lake Havasu Open of Watercross / Gary Hart Memorial Race

Presented by:

Jettrim, Sea-Doo, Hot Products, Hydro-Turf

Jet Re-Nu, Bomber Eyewear, C57 Racing Products, Skat-Trak, Oakley, Kawasaki, Pro Watercraftracing, IPD Graphics, Watercraft Rider, Pro-Rider Magazine & Watercraft Journal



Windsor 4 Beach, Lake Havasu State Park

April 8 & 9, 2017



There are two ways to pre-register for this race:



1.) Please click on the attached entry form if paying by cash or check or visit www.rpmracingent.com for all race information and fill it out completely and either: 1.)scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, March 27th), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form.





2.) To register online, via Paypal, please click on the link below:

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Sunday, March 27th!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to March 27th if paying on-site!!



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area for $30/night (no hook ups).



Host Hotel: The Bridgewater Inn, 101 London Bridge Rd. Lake Havasu City , AZ - 86403

Phone: 928 855 3550 Fax: 928 855 7220

Racer Rate: $69.95/night single or double occupancy plus tax, Must use code: " RPM Racer- Lake Havasu Open" to get discounted rate. (Note: Any problems ask for Terri)

Note: Rooms are limited and on a first come, first served basis. Please make your reservations asap!



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Friday April 7th, 2017

12:00 pm  6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration at Jettribe paddock in pit area (Windsor 4, Lake Havasu State Park)



Saturday April 8th, 2017 - Schedule of Events - Round 1

6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Rider Check In/Late Registration (Pit area)

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:45 am - 9:30 am Closed Course Practice

9:30 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition

1:30 pm  5:00 pm Closed Course Finals



Sunday April 9th, 2017 - Schedule of Events - Round 2

7:30 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Late Rider Check In/Registration- Pit Area

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice

8:45 am - 2:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals

2:00 pm  2:30 pm Freestyle competition & Flyboard exhibition

2:30 pm - Awards Ceremony



Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!

PITS: The pits (grass area adj. to beach) will be open on Friday morning. All Motorhomes will park in the designated grass area (pits) dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve ($30/night). No reservation needed. You will need your parking pass and credentials to come through the gate once you have gone through registration.



Full Hook ups: If you want full hook ups you need to make arrangements with the Lake Havasu State Park, located adjacent to the pits- please call (928) 855-2784 to make your reservation or visit: Lake Havasu State Park | Campground Reservations | Arizona



Notes:



All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Absolutely NO motorized vehicles on the beach, hand carting in and out only. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch/pick up ramp. Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. No extra pitvehicles will be permitted, they will be asked to park in the asphalt parking lot adjacent to the pits. Each entry and or boat will receive ONE (1) pit pass for their vehicle. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass (to be received at check-in/lateregistration).



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them).



Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.

Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $150/class/day.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Thank you for your support!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Phone (310) 318-4012

www.rpmracingent.com Attached Images 2017 Jettribe Best of the West Logo Gary Hart Round 1 & 2.jpg (399.6 KB, 0 views)

