Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB: used 800sxr kawi 750 stator #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2002 Location Flemington, NJ Age 37 Posts 769 WTB: used 800sxr kawi 750 stator looking for a used stator that will work with a 800sxr, I heard that some 750 big pin stators will work too.



Pm'ed Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it-

Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by 750 stator will only work with 2003 SXR ignition

The 1997 kawi ZXI 750 stator is the same as the 04+ sxr stator. I have used them in the past on my sxr's. Again, only the 1997 model year and only the ZXI 750 model.

That is the item that the OP is likely asking about.



The 1997 kawi ZXI 750 stator is the same as the 04+ sxr stator. I have used them in the past on my sxr's. Again, only the 1997 model year and only the ZXI 750 model.



That is the item that the OP is likely asking about.

Originally Posted by cman Originally Posted by This information is mostly true, not 100% correct though.



That is the item that the OP is likely asking about. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

