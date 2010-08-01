Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Selling parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,622 Selling parts When someone ask , " how much for so-n-so part" and I respond, "$100" How long do you wait for a relply? Before moving on to 2nd in line.

I'm thinking a day and a half....what do you guys do?



I don't think you should have to turn down another offer just because you were waiting for a reply from someone else. First come first serve. I have seen other forums where sellers go by whoever paid first... Paintball people are weird though.

I usually will check the user's profile to see when they were last on the forum and their latest posting activity. If they have been clearly online and active without responding to a PM for a part they want to buy, Ill move on to the next buyer.



