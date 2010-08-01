Thread: Selling parts

|
|
Selling parts
When someone ask , " how much for so-n-so part" and I respond, "$100" How long do you wait for a relply? Before moving on to 2nd in line.
I'm thinking a day and a half....what do you guys do?
Re: Selling parts
I don't think you should have to turn down another offer just because you were waiting for a reply from someone else. First come first serve. I have seen other forums where sellers go by whoever paid first... Paintball people are weird though.
Re: Selling parts
I usually will check the user's profile to see when they were last on the forum and their latest posting activity. If they have been clearly online and active without responding to a PM for a part they want to buy, Ill move on to the next buyer.
Re: Selling parts
In your example I'd think that they were only asking for the price, not making an offer. If they want it set a parameter for the payment "I'll give you to 3pm" for example then I'll offer it back up.
