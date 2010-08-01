pxctoday

Thread: Selling parts

  Today, 12:49 PM #1
    RIDEH2O
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    nevada
    Posts
    1,622

    Selling parts

    When someone ask , " how much for so-n-so part" and I respond, "$100" How long do you wait for a relply? Before moving on to 2nd in line.
    I'm thinking a day and a half....what do you guys do?
    Thanks 2017 sponsors....

    Reno KTM
    DirtTricks
    Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
    Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
    Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
    On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
  Today, 01:03 PM #2
    scottw090
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    158

    Re: Selling parts

    I don't think you should have to turn down another offer just because you were waiting for a reply from someone else. First come first serve. I have seen other forums where sellers go by whoever paid first... Paintball people are weird though.

  Today, 01:08 PM #3
    Matt Jones
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Charlotte, NC
    Age
    29
    Posts
    3,511

    Re: Selling parts

    I usually will check the user's profile to see when they were last on the forum and their latest posting activity. If they have been clearly online and active without responding to a PM for a part they want to buy, Ill move on to the next buyer.
  Today, 01:59 PM #4
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,800

    Re: Selling parts

    In your example I'd think that they were only asking for the price, not making an offer. If they want it set a parameter for the payment "I'll give you to 3pm" for example then I'll offer it back up.
