Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Blaster 2 Front Storage Compartment Lid #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 45 Posts 840 Blaster 2 Front Storage Compartment Lid I'm guessing a lot of people part out the Blaster 2's? Does anyone have a front storage compartment lid?



I may be buying a Blaster 2 tomorrow and it needs a lid. I'm not looking to spend a lot because I'm most likely just going to use the motor/pump??



Let me know what you have - thanks!







IMG_0998.JPG #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Rialto Posts 59 Re: Blaster 2 Front Storage Compartment Lid i have one i can do 175 shipped

