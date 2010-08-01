Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 Kawasaki SX-R (green) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2008 Location Tulsa, OK Age 44 Posts 86 2010 Kawasaki SX-R (green) I was asked 2 weeks ago if I would ever sell this ski and told them they were crazy. Things change and I don't really want to put it in storage for 2 years. Just replaced fuel tank and haven't even got water lines put back on from changing to factory exhaust. it is in near newest condition since it left the showroom. The only flaws I found when I bought it was a small nick in the bottom fiberglass. A couple pen head marks in graphics and that's it. I rode it one time and cleaned it with a microscope and towel... don't want to sell it and I won't loose any money.... thanks for looking $7500.00





The price is what it is... took me 2 years to find one as clean as this. Get a green one while you can, these are rare. Shipping is not included, I would rather some one come pick it up. Possibly get it to Phoenix or Havasu if that would help. $7500.00. Putting up a Sport Spec SeaDoo HX for sale as well....text 918.527.5553 or email me marktdavis37@gmail.com. I don't always get message notifications from site.

IMG_3470.JPGIMG_3474.JPGIMG_3476.JPGIMG_0231.JPG

