Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: h20 extreme air filter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 49 Posts 169 h20 extreme air filter Does anyone out there have the h20 extreme air filter? I'm macboost stage 2 on one of my machines. I reconfigured the stock filter and kept it at the back of the machine, however, it's bulky in there. Hard to get at bottom oil plug and battery when needed. The H20 setup looks slick. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules