|
|
-
Frequent Poster
h20 extreme air filter
Does anyone out there have the h20 extreme air filter? I'm macboost stage 2 on one of my machines. I reconfigured the stock filter and kept it at the back of the machine, however, it's bulky in there. Hard to get at bottom oil plug and battery when needed. The H20 setup looks slick.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules