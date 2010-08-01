|
Used Hydrospace ECU´s for Sale !!! Black, Yellow and Red !!!
I finished my Hobby, thats why i sell many Used Parts......
Many Used ECU´s
In good and working condition.
Black ECU 350 USD
Yellow ECU 500 USD
Red ECU 500 USD
shipping around 20 USDto USAmany other Used Parts available.....
Cylinder-Cases (750cc or 800cc) Used with New Sleeves,
Cylinderheads with lapped Valves
Pistons (750cc or 800cc),
Turbos,
Wiring Harness,
2 Pcs. Hood
ask me for more details.....
