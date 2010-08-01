Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Used Hydrospace ECU´s for Sale !!! Black, Yellow and Red !!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Austria Posts 59 Used Hydrospace ECU´s for Sale !!! Black, Yellow and Red !!! I finished my Hobby, thats why i sell many Used Parts......



Many Used ECU´s



In good and working condition.



Black ECU 350 USD



Yellow ECU 500 USD



Red ECU 500 USD



shipping around 20 USDto USAmany other Used Parts available.....



Cylinder-Cases (750cc or 800cc) Used with New Sleeves,

Cylinderheads with lapped Valves

Pistons (750cc or 800cc),

Turbos,

Wiring Harness,

2 Pcs. Hood



ask me for more details..... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules