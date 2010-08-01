pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:23 AM #1
    1100offshore
    1100offshore is offline
    PWCToday Guru 1100offshore's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    jacksonville/ tampa
    Age
    31
    Posts
    341

    1995 750sx with fresh paint in Jacksonville Fl

    Has aluminum -2 pole, skat prop, r&d grate, brand new blowsion finger throttle, turf and paint job. Been in the water once since paint.

    Just taking offers right now, no trailer.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 