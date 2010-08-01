pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    Cross
    Cross is online now
    PWCToday Regular Cross's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Carbondale, CO
    Posts
    90

    What would you do?

    I have a 550sx that runs great. I was planning to do a 750 swap. I bought a 94 750ss for $300 I had the 750 cylinder and head machined(ports the works) by Newmiller and intended on getting the crank refurbished or buy another one. I have a RHAAS pump conversion kit. I have since decided I have to many toys and the jetski will be the one to go. I am debating go ahead and do the full 750 motor and pump swap on my 550 and sell it as a fully converted running ski. Then sell the running 550 engine, mariner pipe, and pump seperately. Or do I sell the 550sx as is and then sell the RHAAS kit, machined Cylinder, 750 pump, and 750 ebox seperately?
  Yesterday, 11:46 PM
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    549

    Re: What would you do?

    Sell separately
  Today, 12:17 AM
    orangefinger
    orangefinger is offline
    Top Dog orangefinger's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Age
    47
    Posts
    1,502

    Re: What would you do?

    the 550 SX if its a true 550 SX not PP with front exhaust will be best sold "as is " without conversion....

    550 SX parts are getting rare and some are not available anymore...
  Today, 01:03 AM
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    32

    Re: What would you do?

    If you are still in Carbondale and decide to sell let me know. I'm in silverthorne.
  Today, 01:11 AM
    Cross
    Cross is online now
    PWCToday Regular Cross's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Carbondale, CO
    Posts
    90

    Re: What would you do?

    Quote Originally Posted by orangefinger View Post
    the 550 SX if its a true 550 SX not PP with front exhaust will be best sold "as is " without conversion....

    550 SX parts are getting rare and some are not available anymore...
    I would think this would make parting out the 550 worth more?


    Quote Originally Posted by jshlee3 View Post
    If you are still in Carbondale and decide to sell let me know. I'm in silverthorne.
    Any interest in a 750 cylinder and head? I had the head machined to give the highest compression possible at elevation but still run pump(ethanol free) fuel. I would have to check but i believe if you go below 5000' you would need to run a higher octane fuel.
  Today, 01:26 AM
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    32

    Re: What would you do?

    What about the whole 750 setup? And is the 550 a reed motor?
