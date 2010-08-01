Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: What would you do? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Carbondale, CO Posts 90 What would you do? I have a 550sx that runs great. I was planning to do a 750 swap. I bought a 94 750ss for $300 I had the 750 cylinder and head machined(ports the works) by Newmiller and intended on getting the crank refurbished or buy another one. I have a RHAAS pump conversion kit. I have since decided I have to many toys and the jetski will be the one to go. I am debating go ahead and do the full 750 motor and pump swap on my 550 and sell it as a fully converted running ski. Then sell the running 550 engine, mariner pipe, and pump seperately. Or do I sell the 550sx as is and then sell the RHAAS kit, machined Cylinder, 750 pump, and 750 ebox seperately? #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 549 Re: What would you do? Sell separately #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 47 Posts 1,502 Re: What would you do? the 550 SX if its a true 550 SX not PP with front exhaust will be best sold "as is " without conversion....



650 SC #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 32 Re: What would you do? If you are still in Carbondale and decide to sell let me know. I'm in silverthorne. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Carbondale, CO Posts 90 Re: What would you do? Originally Posted by orangefinger Originally Posted by the 550 SX if its a true 550 SX not PP with front exhaust will be best sold "as is " without conversion....



Originally Posted by jshlee3 Originally Posted by If you are still in Carbondale and decide to sell let me know. I'm in silverthorne. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 32 Re: What would you do? What about the whole 750 setup? And is the 550 a reed motor? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cross Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

