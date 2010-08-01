I have a 550sx that runs great. I was planning to do a 750 swap. I bought a 94 750ss for $300 I had the 750 cylinder and head machined(ports the works) by Newmiller and intended on getting the crank refurbished or buy another one. I have a RHAAS pump conversion kit. I have since decided I have to many toys and the jetski will be the one to go. I am debating go ahead and do the full 750 motor and pump swap on my 550 and sell it as a fully converted running ski. Then sell the running 550 engine, mariner pipe, and pump seperately. Or do I sell the 550sx as is and then sell the RHAAS kit, machined Cylinder, 750 pump, and 750 ebox seperately?