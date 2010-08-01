pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:02 PM #1
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is online now
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,035

    Seadoo 787 stator with flywheel

    Removed from a 1996 GTX motor, $100 shipped

    gtx4 (1).JPG
    Last edited by mackjust1; Yesterday at 11:03 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #2
    1of500
    1of500 is offline
    Frequent Poster 1of500's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    37
    Posts
    290

    Re: Seadoo 787 stator with flywheel

    Not 787

    Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:12 AM #3
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is online now
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,035

    Re: Seadoo 787 stator with flywheel

    Quote Originally Posted by 1of500 View Post
    Not 787

    Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
    587 580?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 