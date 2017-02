Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location panama city beach Posts 573 Superjet parts Looking for some parts for a 2000 round nose



-handle pole bracket/bolt

-hood latch

-rear hood hose

-fuel lines/water lines

-hood seal

-flush kit

-pump shoe

-oem intake grate

-oem ride plate

-chin pad

-fuel tank filler hose

-oem exhaust hoses

-oem exhaust bracket

-handle pole base cover? not sure of the name, it's the black plastic or metal piece that covers bottom of handle pole



Thanks!

-Chris Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules