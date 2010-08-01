Kawasaki Ultra 150 parts. SBT motors 3rd cylinder let go. Everything is pretty clean. These are the parts I have left.
-stator on cover with o-ring gasket $30 + shipping
-starter $20 + shipping
-throttle cable $10 + shipping
-steering cable with plastic bracket $20 + shipping
-main Wiring harness with breakers $20 + shipping
-hood hing shock assembly $20 + shipping
-hood and seat latchs $10 + shipping
-(2) domes $10 + shipping each
-(2) used SBT Pistons $15 + shipping each
-drive shaft bearing assembly $20 + shipping