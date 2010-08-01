Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ultra 150 OEM parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 312 Kawasaki Ultra 150 OEM parts Kawasaki Ultra 150 parts. SBT motors 3rd cylinder let go. Everything is pretty clean. These are the parts I have left.



-stator on cover with o-ring gasket $30 + shipping

-starter $20 + shipping

-throttle cable $10 + shipping

-steering cable with plastic bracket $20 + shipping

-main Wiring harness with breakers $20 + shipping

-hood hing shock assembly $20 + shipping

-hood and seat latchs $10 + shipping

-(2) domes $10 + shipping each

-(2) used SBT Pistons $15 + shipping each

-drive shaft bearing assembly $20 + shipping Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules