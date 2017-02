Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Oil question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 98 Oil question I just picked up a 95 speedster jet boat. One question I have is what type of oil should I use in it? It has tge twin 650x motors in it. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,417 Re: Oil question OEM or some will say AMSOIL but i always used OEM injection oil and never a problem.... that tank should hold about 2 1/2 gallons of it. 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016

1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)

2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new

2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold

