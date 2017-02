Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 650 x2 or sx pump housing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Peterborough Posts 3 WTB 650 x2 or sx pump housing I am looking for a kawasaki 650 x2 or sx pump that is in good overall condition. Will need to be able to ship international to Ontario Canada if it is in the US. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 145 WTB 650 x2 or sx pump housing I have about 4 ranging from 100-150 + shipping. Pm if interested.





Sent from my iPhone using your mom. Last edited by TaintlessEd; Today at 11:02 PM . 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





