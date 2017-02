Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 ebox internal parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 312 Kawasaki 750 ebox internal parts 750 xi ss

-rectifier (brown wire pinched, solder/shrink wrap fix)

-coil (no plug ends and depressions from thru box fittings)

-cdi

-3 thru Box harnesses

$60 + shipping





750 sx

-rectifer

-coil ( no plug ends and depressions from thru box fittings)

-cdi

-2 thru Box harnesses

$80 + shipping





Box of different length battery cables so will need measurements to check. 2 for $12 + shipping.



