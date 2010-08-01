|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
'92 GTS 580 No spark after sitting over winter, HELP!
So I bought a 1992 GTS all original last year. Rode it about 5 times and ran absolutely perfect. Always started. End of the season I winterized it, pulled the battery, etc.. Today I wanted to fire it up after about 5 months sitting. Would not start, but cranks over real strong as it always has. Checked the spark at the plug and nothing. WTH? How does something go wrong with it sitting in a garage over winter? Checked the fuses 5a, and a 15amp and they are good, and electrical box is like new inside, never tampered with. Anyone have an idea where to look next? Frustrated!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules