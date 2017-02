Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Does anyone know what Part/Size/Part # this is? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 95 Does anyone know what Part/Size/Part # this is? Hey guys,

disclaimer..this isn't my ski, but im posting from work and hoping to stop somewhere on way home to pick one up...Does anyone know the EXACT size of this hose clamp? like if I walked into the hardware store, what should I grab/ask for? I Don't want one that "could" or "would" work, where id have to cut the tail off and have sharp edges.. just looking for the stock/normal size.. I need just one..(the left side) but I figured these are both the same.

Ex.jpg

Take the other clamp with you



KAW part Number # 92037

clamp,max120.7mm

92037-3733





clamp,max120.7mm





92037-3733 Last edited by orangefinger; Today at 07:36 PM . KELLYHIEKE.COM FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE C4 TPE 900CC Kellyhieke.com



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



Yea I wanted to just head straight from work to get the part. I knew late last night that I may have slightly broken the other one. There was a tiny bit of seepage so I had tightened the clamp a little and heard/felt a crackle on the clamp so rather be safe than sorry and get a new one

KAW part Number # 92037

clamp,max120.7mm

92037-3733





clamp,max120.7mm





