  Today, 05:17 PM
    wispy
    wispy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    alberta
    Posts
    43

    Hydrospace s4 or motor alone

    http://www.kijiji.ca/v-personal-wate...ationFlag=true

    $5500 usd obo, can ship or drive across border to meet

    will also sell the motor out of it, runs perfect right now, just had flywheel replaced last year by mike klippenstein. Over past 4 years the ski has only been ridden twice a year and raced 2 moto's, my back was messed up so I barely rode. Open to offers on motor, don't be afraid to insult me, as if I can't sell the ski I will probably end up putting a triple in so I have an open ski, so if I can sell the motor ahead of time I will, if not I will be racing it this year for fun.

    Would also consider trade plus cash on my end for an open ski.
    Last edited by wispy; Today at 05:18 PM.
