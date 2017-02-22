Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr Ultra! 1200 #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 25 Posts 1,818 Sxr Ultra! 1200 Laserjet is on indefinite hold for awhile, school, lack of money (that I want to sink into a 550 hull), working on on a desert go-fast jeep, and this POS will keep me busy for awhile. The laserjet also needs to be fully separated and reglued.



I was bored, I dont want to put a twin back in this sxr. Took a trip to cali and picked up two ultra 150s and a pro 785.



I have a solas 148 mag pump i may or may not do a setback with...



Deepened and started straightening out the bottom, still has a little work left but most of it is done. Messenger sends crappy pics, sorry.



20170222_113356.jpg16650866_10202925000883064_1912369336_o.jpgIMG_20170203_172608.jpg



I've only seen 1 other with an ultra motor in there, and it was tight. It should fit fine.



I don't really want the triple AND a forward water box up in there, but I don't see any room for the waterbox anywhere else. 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

