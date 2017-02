Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Wiseco 623P6 piston 1.5 over 750 small pin #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,761 WTB Wiseco 623P6 piston 1.5 over 750 small pin I need one 623P6 piston kit to match my other piston. All I can find on line are the newer 8130M0150 pistons. The newer ones are way heavier and would not be a good match for the old ones. Please PM me if you have one for sale. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

