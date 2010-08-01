Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Westcoast Themed 550 #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,127 Westcoast Themed 550 This will be my second build, Also I'm not going to be able to update this as frequently as I would like because I only have maybe a day a week to work on it. here is list that's going into it:



- Westcoast RC520 Race Cylinder

- Westcoast Bulkhead Brace

- Westcoast Dual 38 RC Reed Intake

- Westcoast OS Tank

- Westcoast Head

- Westcoast 5 ring Full exhaust(thinking about a 3 ring cone for better top end)

- Westcoast Velocity Stacks x2(38s)

- Westcoast finned rideplate

- Westcoast Exhaust Manifold

- Westcoast waterbox

- Westcoast Bilge relay

- Dual SBN 38s

- Welded Crankshaft

- Lightened Flywheel

- Skat-Trak 16 (on a 550 pump)

- Tap Pump for Dual Cooling

- 500 gph Bilge

Hull mods

- Hull Braces

- Convert from nose Ex to rear Ex

- Tubbies

- Glass over fuel filler and nose ex

- Set hull up for Dual Cooling

- Westcoast hood...at least I think it is

couple pictures of some of parts

IMAG0310.jpg16900420_1559516040743714_599583161_n.jpg16831129_1563462133668046_5500615063885302245_n.jpg

the hood I'm getting is the one pictured in the catalog



I even THOUGHT About a Westcoast Dual Spark system.... but I opted not to, cuz its ridiculously rare and probably pretty expensive IF I can find one. plus my knowledge is limited with it i'll post pictures of the boat in its current state later. Last edited by stixx925; Today at 02:16 AM . 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

