  Today, 02:12 AM
    stixx925
    stixx925 is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    San fran bay area, ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,127

    Westcoast Themed 550

    This will be my second build, Also I'm not going to be able to update this as frequently as I would like because I only have maybe a day a week to work on it. here is list that's going into it:

    - Westcoast RC520 Race Cylinder
    - Westcoast Bulkhead Brace
    - Westcoast Dual 38 RC Reed Intake
    - Westcoast OS Tank
    - Westcoast Head
    - Westcoast 5 ring Full exhaust(thinking about a 3 ring cone for better top end)
    - Westcoast Velocity Stacks x2(38s)
    - Westcoast finned rideplate
    - Westcoast Exhaust Manifold
    - Westcoast waterbox
    - Westcoast Bilge relay
    - Dual SBN 38s
    - Welded Crankshaft
    - Lightened Flywheel
    - Skat-Trak 16 (on a 550 pump)
    - Tap Pump for Dual Cooling
    - 500 gph Bilge
    Hull mods
    - Hull Braces
    - Convert from nose Ex to rear Ex
    - Tubbies
    - Glass over fuel filler and nose ex
    - Set hull up for Dual Cooling
    - Westcoast hood...at least I think it is
    couple pictures of some of parts
    IMAG0310.jpg16900420_1559516040743714_599583161_n.jpg16831129_1563462133668046_5500615063885302245_n.jpg
    the hood I'm getting is the one pictured in the catalog

    I even THOUGHT About a Westcoast Dual Spark system.... but I opted not to, cuz its ridiculously rare and probably pretty expensive IF I can find one. plus my knowledge is limited with it i'll post pictures of the boat in its current state later.
    Last edited by stixx925; Today at 02:16 AM.
    90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."
    WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"
    97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.
    Looking for a Complete 550sx pump
