This will be my second build, Also I'm not going to be able to update this as frequently as I would like because I only have maybe a day a week to work on it. here is list that's going into it:
- Westcoast RC520 Race Cylinder
- Westcoast Bulkhead Brace
- Westcoast Dual 38 RC Reed Intake
- Westcoast OS Tank
- Westcoast Head
- Westcoast 5 ring Full exhaust(thinking about a 3 ring cone for better top end)
- Westcoast Velocity Stacks x2(38s)
- Westcoast finned rideplate
- Westcoast Exhaust Manifold
- Westcoast waterbox
- Westcoast Bilge relay
- Dual SBN 38s
- Welded Crankshaft
- Lightened Flywheel
- Skat-Trak 16 (on a 550 pump)
- Tap Pump for Dual Cooling
- 500 gph Bilge
Hull mods
- Hull Braces
- Convert from nose Ex to rear Ex
- Tubbies
- Glass over fuel filler and nose ex
- Set hull up for Dual Cooling
- Westcoast hood...at least I think it is
couple pictures of some of parts
IMAG0310.jpg16900420_1559516040743714_599583161_n.jpg16831129_1563462133668046_5500615063885302245_n.jpg
the hood I'm getting is the one pictured in the catalog
I even THOUGHT About a Westcoast Dual Spark system.... but I opted not to, cuz its ridiculously rare and probably pretty expensive IF I can find one. plus my knowledge is limited with it i'll post pictures of the boat in its current state later.