Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 Sea Doo XP 657X fuel to carb issue...please help!!!7 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 36 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 94 Sea Doo XP 657X fuel to carb issue...please help!!!7 I have a 94 Sea Doo XP, I bought it off someone who last had it registered in 2009. With that being said, I have done the basics (rebuilt both carbs completely, plugs, fresh gas, fuel lines). I have strong spark on rear cylinder and weak spark on front. Compression on both cylinders was 152. Fresh battery. Had the old gray fuel lines, and reading all the horror stories I just replaced them. To get to the point, I have tried firing on numerous occasions with no luck. It cranks and cranks and cranks with no indication of firing. I pulled the inlet line and can blow through it on RES and ON, and not on off, however I am getting no fuel to the carb. ( line was bone dry) Do I need to prep the carbs with mix? How much if so? What else can I try? Do I suck on the return to draw through the carbs? Please any info would be great! Thank you!!!







#2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,915 Blog Entries 6 Re: 94 Sea Doo XP 657X fuel to carb issue...please help!!!7 Was there a running problem before you rebuilt the carbs? If so, what was it?



Fuel line routing:

Fuel inlet on the bottom of carb

Return line outlet on the top of the carb.



Did you replace the springs inside the carbs?



Did you replace carb and intake manifold gaskets and o-rings?



Did you reuse any carb and intake manifold gaskets and o-rings?





Bill M.





