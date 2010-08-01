I had to take a Seadoo jet boat up to NY from Fla this past weekend & its Tuesday & my azz still hurts !!!
It all started around Delaware on 95 & had to pay a toll....WTF ??
It didnt end till I left Delaware but the kicker was I had to pay $36 to cross the George Washington bridge. I couldnt believe when the lady said $36 please...I said what ?? Its $16 for a 2 axle truck but it was $20 for a single axle trailer. Really ???
And the condition of the roads is Fing awful,what are they doing with the $$$$$ ???
Now I know why Fla is full of NYorkers.