  Today, 07:50 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,301

    My butt still hurts !!

    I had to take a Seadoo jet boat up to NY from Fla this past weekend & its Tuesday & my azz still hurts !!!

    It all started around Delaware on 95 & had to pay a toll....WTF ??

    It didnt end till I left Delaware but the kicker was I had to pay $36 to cross the George Washington bridge. I couldnt believe when the lady said $36 please...I said what ?? Its $16 for a 2 axle truck but it was $20 for a single axle trailer. Really ???

    And the condition of the roads is Fing awful,what are they doing with the $$$$$ ???

    Now I know why Fla is full of NYorkers.
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
  Today, 08:25 PM
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    150

    Re: My butt still hurts !!

    FN nuts! Wow $36 to cross a bridge? Did they offer you any dome while you were crossing?
  Today, 08:44 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,301

    Re: My butt still hurts !!

    Bra thats what I am talking about !!!

    I goggled the "George Washington Bridge" & they said that "when they were charging $6 the made over a million dollars a day". Now they are charging $16 per 2 axle car & a LOT more for trucks & larger vechicles.
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 08:48 PM.
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
