Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My butt still hurts !! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,301 My butt still hurts !! I had to take a Seadoo jet boat up to NY from Fla this past weekend & its Tuesday & my azz still hurts !!!



It all started around Delaware on 95 & had to pay a toll....WTF ??



It didnt end till I left Delaware but the kicker was I had to pay $36 to cross the George Washington bridge. I couldnt believe when the lady said $36 please...I said what ?? Its $16 for a 2 axle truck but it was $20 for a single axle trailer. Really ???



And the condition of the roads is Fing awful,what are they doing with the $$$$$ ???



Now I know why Fla is full of NYorkers. Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 150 Re: My butt still hurts !! FN nuts! Wow $36 to cross a bridge? Did they offer you any dome while you were crossing? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,301 Re: My butt still hurts !! Bra thats what I am talking about !!!



I goggled the "George Washington Bridge" & they said that "when they were charging $6 the made over a million dollars a day". Now they are charging $16 per 2 axle car & a LOT more for trucks & larger vechicles. Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 08:48 PM . Some people say "I have a short temper"



