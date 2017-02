Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Does boring the nozzle on an SXR provide an increase, or do you also need an impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 103 Does boring the nozzle on an SXR provide an increase, or do you also need an impeller Guys,



Does boring the nozzle on a stock SXR provide some measureable increase??



Or do you have to do it in conjunction with a new/different impeller??? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,482 Re: Does boring the nozzle on an SXR provide an increase, or do you also need an impe Just by itself the nozzle increase provides a very slight increase in low end with a proportionally larger decrease in speed. Depending how much bigger you go, the low end might be noticible if you test immediately back to back, but you absolutely can measure a top end loss. If you go up a couple of mm all else equal its easy to lose a few mph top speed.



Others have said if you increase the nozzle size that lets the engine rev higher and they balance out. That makes sense but hasnt been my experience.



There are better ways how to get more low end if thats what youre wanting. Most likely just optimizing your impeller can provide a much bigger increase. Usually nozzle changes are one part of a bigger puzzle. The nozzle increase by a mm or two is usually like a half step impeller pitch reduction. No need to do in conjunction with an impeller change, but its all about finding the right set up. Talking to others can help you find the right mix. 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": 750cc, dual Keihins, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 10/16 Hooker [55.8mph gps]

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 103 Re: Does boring the nozzle on an SXR provide an increase, or do you also need an impe Thanks Vetteman3. That's good to know.



Funny how almost every gain comes at a cost of something else. For a recreational rider like me, it's probably best just to leave it alone.



