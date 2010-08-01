Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Aw, Fu(k!!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,370 Aw, Fu(k!!!! I unloaded the Leer truck, parked the forklift outside, went out later with a customer, and saw a nice green river under it. Hoped it was a hose, right? Nope.



The radiator puked.



You guys have a preference for stop leak crap till I can get a new rad? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 145 Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!! http://us.northerner.com/american-sn...uff-copenhagen



Long cut or snuff should do it. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,614 Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!! If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!



http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621







I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip... Last edited by delagem; Today at 06:26 PM . '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,370 Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!! Originally Posted by x2crew Originally Posted by http://us.northerner.com/american-sn...uff-copenhagen



Long cut or snuff should do it. Long cut or snuff should do it.



I would have at least posted a tampon pic, for those heavy flow days. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 06:56 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,370 Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!! Originally Posted by delagem Originally Posted by



http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621







I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip... If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip...



Got some K-Seal. Blue bottle, orange label. Rock it till it blows, I guess. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) xpkal Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules