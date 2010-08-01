pxctoday

Thread: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

  Today, 06:01 PM #1
    whazguude
    Aw, Fu(k!!!!

    I unloaded the Leer truck, parked the forklift outside, went out later with a customer, and saw a nice green river under it. Hoped it was a hose, right? Nope.

    The radiator puked.

    You guys have a preference for stop leak crap till I can get a new rad?
  Today, 06:09 PM #2
    x2crew
    Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

    http://us.northerner.com/american-sn...uff-copenhagen

    Long cut or snuff should do it.
  Today, 06:26 PM #3
    delagem
    Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

    If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!

    http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621



    I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip...
  Today, 06:55 PM #4
    whazguude
    Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

    Quote Originally Posted by x2crew View Post
    http://us.northerner.com/american-sn...uff-copenhagen

    Long cut or snuff should do it.
    Dude, the one time I'm serious, and you give me an answer that I would give.....

    I would have at least posted a tampon pic, for those heavy flow days.
  Today, 07:02 PM #5
    whazguude
    Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

    Quote Originally Posted by delagem View Post
    If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!

    http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621



    I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip...
    Obvious, yes. Don't wanna trim the fins. I know the other sh!t is bad, clogging passages and what not, just don't want it pi$$ing coolant for my dogs to drink.

    Got some K-Seal. Blue bottle, orange label. Rock it till it blows, I guess.
