Thread: Aw, Fu(k!!!!

Aw, Fu(k!!!!
I unloaded the Leer truck, parked the forklift outside, went out later with a customer, and saw a nice green river under it. Hoped it was a hose, right? Nope.
The radiator puked.
You guys have a preference for stop leak crap till I can get a new rad?
Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!
If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!
http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621
I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip...
Re: Aw, Fu(k!!!!
Dude, the one time I'm serious, and you give me an answer that I would give.....
Originally Posted by x2crew
I would have at least posted a tampon pic, for those heavy flow days.
Obvious, yes. Don't wanna trim the fins. I know the other sh!t is bad, clogging passages and what not, just don't want it pi$$ing coolant for my dogs to drink.
Originally Posted by delagem
If it's an obvious spot on the radiator, I've used this stuff in an emergency. From the outside, of course. Don't add to the liquid!
http://www.homedepot.com/p/Amerimax-...5127/100073621
I've got a tube of it in my repair kit for my Arctic Ocean Expedition 2017 trip...
Got some K-Seal. Blue bottle, orange label. Rock it till it blows, I guess.
